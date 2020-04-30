CRAVITY break all the rules while playing 'Dingo's 'Mafia Dance'

Rookie boy group CRAVITY is next up to take on 'Dingo's 'Mafia Dance' game!

In the 'Mafia Dance' game, 'Dingo' puts a twist to the classic game of 'Mafia' by giving the 'Mafia' members the mission of dancing to the group's title track while listening to a completely different song through their headphones! The 'citizens' must watch their other members closely and puzzle out which members were chosen as the 'Mafia'.

For this game, CRAVITY's Serim, Hyeongjun, and Jungmo were chosen as the 'Mafia'! Watch above to see how well the CRAVITY members fooled one another, and see which members ended up carrying out punishment missions at the end!