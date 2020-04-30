GOT7's Youngjae & Choi Jung Yoon to sing a duet OST for Jinyoung's ongoing drama 'When My Love Blooms'

GOT7's Youngjae and solo singer/song-writer Choi Jung Yoon will be singing a romantic duet OST for tvN's ongoing Sat-Sun drama, 'When My Love Blooms'!



OST Part.2 of 'When My Love Blooms' by Youngjae x Choi Jung Yoon will be titled "Falling In Love" (literal translation), a medium tempo song accentuated by acoustic guitar and EP sounds. Snippets of the OST were first revealed during episodes 1 and 2 of 'When My Love Blooms', aired last week.

Meanwhile, Youngjae's fellow GOT7 member Jinyoung currently stars as male lead Han Jae Hyun in 'When My Love Blooms', depicting a heart-fluttering first love story alongside actress Jeon So Ni.

Youngjae x Choi Jung Yoon's "Falling In Love" will be released this May 3 at 6 PM KST.

