Super Junior's Kyuhyun reveals his precious nephews on his solo YouTube channel 'KyuTV'

During a recent live broadcast on his solo YouTube channel 'KyuTV', Super Junior's Kyuhyun introduced fans to his precious nephews for the first time ever in person!

Previously, Kyuhyun's nephews made a photo appearance on tvN's 'New Journey To The West'. Kyuhyun has also shared adorable photos of his nephews on Instagram, but this marks the twin nephews' first time appearing on a broadcast in person with their uncle!

Kyuhyun's two nephews are named Ye Jun and Ha Jun, fraternal twins. After briefly introducing the twins to his fans during the broadcast, Kyuhyun spent time feeding the twins, with his sister making several unplanned appearances as well. Watch the cute clip above! (The twins also make a brief appearance later on during the broadcast, while Kyuhyun attempts to make an egg soufflé below.)