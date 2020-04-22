April have dropped their music video for "LALALILALA"!
In the MV, the April members wake up in space as they find themselves in a galactic journey. "LALALILALA" is an upbeat, disco-inspired EDM track, and it's the title song of their seventh mini album 'Da Capo'.
Watch April's new MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
8
2
Posted by1 hour ago
April wake up in space in 'LALALILALA' MV
April have dropped their music video for "LALALILALA"!
3 907 Share 80% Upvoted
Log in to comment