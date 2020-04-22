8

2

Music Video
Posted by germainej

April wake up in space in 'LALALILALA' MV

April have dropped their music video for "LALALILALA"!

In the MV, the April members wake up in space as they find themselves in a galactic journey. "LALALILALA" is an upbeat, disco-inspired EDM track, and it's the title song of their seventh mini album 'Da Capo'.

Watch April's new MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. April
  2. LALALILALA
coco_puffs-1,496 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago
K_aus763 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

I hope this can get them their first win🤞🏻🤞🏻April never disappoints!

