NCT Dream find missing 'Puzzle Piece' in track video #1 & teaser images

NCT Dream have revealed their track video teaser for "Puzzle Piece".

In the teaser video, the NCT Dream members piece together as an actual puzzle. "Puzzle Piece" is about finding the person who makes you feel complete, and it's a track from the NCT subunit's upcoming album 'RELOAD', which drops on April 29 KST.

Check out NCT Dream's "Puzzle Piece" track video teaser above and the teaser images below!

  1. NCT Dream
  2. PUZZLE PIECE
newromantics-121 pts 52 minutes ago 0
Boring af.

