WINNER have dropped the retro version of their "Hold" performance video.
In the retro-style video, the WINNER members perform for the camera on the set of a photo shoot. As previously reported, "Hold" is a pre-release track from WINNER's upcoming third full album 'Remember', which will include 12 all-new tracks.
Check out WINNER's "Hold" performance video above and their MV here if you missed it!
43
8
Posted by1 day ago
WINNER drop retro version of 'Hold' performance video
WINNER have dropped the retro version of their "Hold" performance video.
2 2,096 Share 84% Upvoted
Log in to comment