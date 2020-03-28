43

WINNER drop retro version of 'Hold' performance video

WINNER have dropped the retro version of their "Hold" performance video.

In the retro-style video, the WINNER members perform for the camera on the set of a photo shoot. As previously reported, "Hold" is a pre-release track from WINNER's upcoming third full album 'Remember', which will include 12 all-new tracks.

Check out WINNER's "Hold" performance video above and their MV here if you missed it!

It's always fun watching them no matter which song it is

Goodluck Jinu and WINNER Fighting! 💙

