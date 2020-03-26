107

WINNER 'Hold' on in funny MV starring AKMU's Suhyun

WINNER have dropped their humorous music video for "Hold" starring AKMU's Suhyun!

In the MV, the WINNER members and Suhyun play an adorable, silly family of brothers and a sister, who wants to keep her love life private. "Hold" is about not waiting to move forward when it comes to love.

As previously reported, "Hold" is a pre-release track from WINNER's upcoming third full album 'Remember', which will include 12 all-new tracks. The album also likely marks the group's final release before members Kim Jin Woo and Lee Seung Hoon enlist for their mandatory military service this year.

Watch the MV for WINNER's pre-release track "Hold" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

myouuu960 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

It is cute, weird and funny in the same time. Can't wait for the album.

13

kxk2,986 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

a bop as expected

