60

16

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Stray Kids join Twitch's 'Stream Aid 2020' coronavirus relief event alongside MONSTA X & (G)I-DLE

AKP STAFF

Stray Kids have joined the lineup for Twitch's 'Stream Aid 2020' coronavirus relief event.

Along with MONSTA X and (G)I-DLE, Stray Kids will be participating in the international streaming service's special event 'Stream Aid 2020' for coronavirus relief efforts on March 28 from 9AM-9PM PDT. As previously reported, The event is described as "The worlds of gaming, music, and sports are coming together to benefit COVID-19 relief." As for whether they'll be performing or streaming for fans, we'll have to wait for more information.

The 'Stream Aid 2020' lineup also includes John LegendDiploLauv, and Charlie Puth.

Check out Twitch's 'Stream Aid 2020' page here.

  1. Stray Kids
  2. STREAM AID 2020
2 5,818 Share 79% Upvoted

0

xyed007-63 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

hmm i see thses groups are getting more recognitiion. as for rookies TXT ateez and itzy are also going to make kpop known to the world

Share

-1

BTS202-1 pt 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

link stream https://www.free24online.com/2...

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

[PANN] Idols' Predebut-Debut-Current Visuals
24 hours ago   151   40,184
[PANN] Idols' Predebut-Debut-Current Visuals
24 hours ago   151   40,184

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND