Stray Kids join Twitch's 'Stream Aid 2020' coronavirus relief event alongside MONSTA X & (G)I-DLE

Stray Kids have joined the lineup for Twitch's 'Stream Aid 2020' coronavirus relief event.



Along with MONSTA X and (G)I-DLE, Stray Kids will be participating in the international streaming service's special event 'Stream Aid 2020' for coronavirus relief efforts on March 28 from 9AM-9PM PDT. As previously reported, The event is described as "The worlds of gaming, music, and sports are coming together to benefit COVID-19 relief." As for whether they'll be performing or streaming for fans, we'll have to wait for more information.



The 'Stream Aid 2020' lineup also includes John Legend, Diplo, Lauv, and Charlie Puth.



Check out Twitch's 'Stream Aid 2020' page here.

