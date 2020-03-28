110

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

BTS win #1 + Performances on March 28th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On today's episode, Young Ki debuted with "Neighborhood Brother", Kang Daniel made a comeback with "2U", Ong Seong Wu returned with "Gravity", ONEUS came back with "A Song Written Easily", K-Tigers Zero made their comeback with "The Starry Night", Kisum returned with "Primero", U-Hee came back with "Mystery", and Riaa made a comeback with "Spring".

As for the nominees, BTS, ITZY, and Zico were up for the win, but it was BTS's "ON" that took the trophy. Congratulations to BTS!

Other performers included ITZY, NCT 127Kim Se Jung, VICTON, Dream Catcher, MCNDDongkiz, and About U.


Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


DEBUT: Young Ki


COMEBACK: Kang Daniel


COMEBACK: Ong Seong Wu


COMEBACK: ONEUS


COMEBACK: K-Tigers Zero


COMEBACK: Kisum


COMEBACK: U-Hee


COMEBACK: Riaa


ITZY


NCT 127


Kim Se Jung


VICTON


Dream Catcher


MCND


Dongkiz


About U


