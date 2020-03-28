BTS win #1 + Performances on March 28th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, Young Ki debuted with "Neighborhood Brother", Kang Daniel made a comeback with "2U", Ong Seong Wu returned with "Gravity", ONEUS came back with "A Song Written Easily", K-Tigers Zero made their comeback with "The Starry Night", Kisum returned with "Primero", U-Hee came back with "Mystery", and Riaa made a comeback with "Spring".



As for the nominees, BTS, ITZY, and Zico were up for the win, but it was BTS's "ON" that took the trophy. Congratulations to BTS!



Other performers included ITZY, NCT 127, Kim Se Jung, VICTON, Dream Catcher, MCND, Dongkiz, and About U.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







DEBUT: Young Ki







COMEBACK: Kang Daniel







COMEBACK: Ong Seong Wu







COMEBACK: ONEUS







COMEBACK: K-Tigers Zero







COMEBACK: Kisum







COMEBACK: U-Hee







COMEBACK: Riaa







ITZY







NCT 127







Kim Se Jung







VICTON







Dream Catcher







MCND







Dongkiz







About U







