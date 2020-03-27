Jang Do Yeon adopts a pet hedgehog on 'I Live Alone'

On the March 27 broadcast of MBC's 'I Live Alone', comedian Jang Do Yeon introduced viewers to her newest family member - a pet hedgehog named Gochu!

The comedian shared, "I've been thinking of adopting a pet hedgehog for about 3-4 years. Hedgehogs sleep a lot, so I think that even when I am out working, I won't have to worry about him. It's been about 9 days since I adopted him. His name is Gochu."

After waking up in the morning, Jang Do Yeon greeted her new pet hedgehog and took him out to try to take a 'walk' together inside the house. The comedian fitted a tiny collar on Gochu and followed him as he roamed the living room - forcing the tall comedian to scrunch down.

Determining that the baby hedgehog was still too young and unfamiliar with his surroundings for a 'walk' with a collar, Jang Do Yeon removed the collar from him. But as soon as the collar was off, the hedgehog disappeared under the sofa!

In the end, Jang Do Yeon had to spent over 40 minutes trying to retrieve Gochu from under the dusty sofa, getting herself stuck between the sofa and the wall several times. Afterward, Jang Do Yeon's mother visited for a mini celebration of her mother's birthday.

Check out some clips from this week's 'I Live Alone' above and below!