BTS, LOOΠΔ, & BLACKPINK top K-Pop idol group brand values for March

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has unveiled a list of brand value rankings for K-Pop idol groups for the month of March, based on big data analysis.

From February 26 through March 27, 2020, the Institute analyzed big data of 100 active idol groups in areas such as participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc. In 1st place came boy group BTS with a total of 13,605,781 points, earning the top spot by a landslide once again.

In 2nd place came girl group LOOΠΔ with a total of 5,292,349 points, followed closely by BLACKPINK in 3rd with a total of 5,219,601 points.

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: Red Velvet, EXO, ITZY, GFriend, Girls' Generation, IZ*ONE, and TWICE. Check out the full brand value rankings below.

