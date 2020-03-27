Actor Ahn Bo Hyun says EXO's Sehun is his drinking buddy + brings Sehun on his first camping trip

Actor Ahn Bo Hyun of JTBC's 'Itaewon Class' appeared as a guest on this week's broadcast of MBC's 'I Live Alone', aired on March 27!

On this broadcast, Ahn Bo Hyun shared every aspect of his single lifestyle with viewers, including his home and interior preferences, his cooking and eating habits, as well as his prized, vintage 1996-model car.



He also revealed, "I was a boxer since middle school In high school, I boxed at an athletics school. I tend to gain weight easily, so I still maintain my physique by boxing."

After his boxing workout, Ahn Bo Hyun headed off on an impromptu camping trip in his vintage car. After arriving at the camping site, he transformed the back of his car into a classy camping van, surprising the 'I Live Alone' cast members. Another guest then arrived to accompany Ahn Bo Hyun on his camping trip - EXO's Sehun!





When asked how he became friends with Sehun, Ahn Bo Hyun explained, "We worked on a web movie together. It was a film where me, Sehun, and Jo Byung Kyu (a former 'I Live Alone' guest) appeared as a rag-tag team of three. [Sehun] is my drinking buddy."

Ahn Bo Hyun continued, "Whenever I go camping, Sehun always said to me, 'Hyung, why are you always going without me', so I invited him this time. He said that this is his first time ever going camping for real."

Ahn Bo Hyun and Sehun's bromantic camping adventures will continue on next week's 'I Live Alone', so make sure to tune in!