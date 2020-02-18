4

Spectrum give laser show in 'Showtime' MV teaser

Spectrum have dropped their music video teaser for "Showtime"!

The MV teaser reveals the Spectrum members giving an intense laser show and the dance-heavy beat of their upcoming song. "Showtime" is the title song of the group's upcoming mini album '0325', which will be out on February 24 KST.

What do you think of Spectrum's "Showtime" MV teaser?

