Yoo Ah In & Gong Hyo Jin's labels deny reports they were prohibited from attending 'Burberry' fashion show

Yoo Ah In and Gong Hyo Jin's labels denied reports they were prohibited from attending 'Burberry's recent fashion show in London.



According to previous reports, Yoo Ah In, Gong Hyo Jin, and other celebrities from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Japan were not allowed at the 'Burberry' fashion show held in London on February 17 due to fears surrounding the Coronavirus outbreak. As some media outlets accused the fashion brand of racism, a rep from 'Burberry Korea' stated, "China's market is very important, and because of the recent 'Chinese New Year's Collection', Chinese reporters and related persons living in England and Europe were prioritized for invitations."



In response, Yoo Ah In's label denied the rumors, stating, "It's not that 'Burberry' told him not to come. When they asked if he attended to come, we all decided after careful consideration that he wouldn't attend. What kind of international brand would tell its own company model not to attend an event."



Gong Hyo Jin's agency also stated, "Considering the current time, we decided with the 'Burberry' representatives that she wouldn't attend the fashion show for preventative reasons. It's not true that she was prohibited from the fashion show."