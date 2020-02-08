5

0

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 57 minutes ago

KARD's Jiwoo is gorgeous in pink in 'Red Moon' teaser video

AKP STAFF

Jiwoo is featured in KARD's "Red Moon" teaser video.

In the teaser, Jiwoo is wearing a light pink gauzy gown in a mirrored cube as atmospheric music plays. "Red Moon" is the title song of KARD's upcoming fourth mini album of the same name that drops on February 10 KST.

Check out Jiwoo's "Red Moon" teaser video above, Somin's here, and J.Seph's here

  1. KARD
  2. Jiwoo
  3. RED-MOON
0 589 Share 100% Upvoted
EVERGLOW
EVERGLOW 'Salute' in dance practice video
20 minutes ago   1   351

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND