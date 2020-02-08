KARD's Jiwoo is gorgeous in pink in 'Red Moon' teaser video

Jiwoo is featured in KARD's "Red Moon" teaser video.



In the teaser, Jiwoo is wearing a light pink gauzy gown in a mirrored cube as atmospheric music plays. "Red Moon" is the title song of KARD's upcoming fourth mini album of the same name that drops on February 10 KST.



Check out Jiwoo's "Red Moon" teaser video above, Somin's here, and J.Seph's here.



