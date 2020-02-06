KARD's J.seph captivates with his soft charisma in individual 'Red Moon' concept film

KARD have revealed a concept teaser film for their second member up J.seph, ahead of their 4th mini album comeback!

In his individual concept film, J.seph exudes a soft, subdued kind of charisma in pink, the same color tone Somin was wearing in her teaser earlier. Meanwhile, KARD's upcoming 4th mini album 'Red Moon' is set to contain a total of 5 powerful tracks, including "Go Baby", "Red Moon", "Enemy", "Inferno", plus the group's pre-released single "Dumb Litty".

Stay tuned for KARD's first full comeback of 2020, coming on February 12 at 6 PM KST!