MAMAMOO's Moon Byul drops 'MOONSTAR' version of 'Dark of the Moon' MV teaser

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul has dropped the 'MOONSTAR' version of her music video teaser for "Dark Side of the Moon".



The dramatic MV teaser reveals Moon Byul performing her upcoming title track in all white. As previously reported, the MAMAMOO member's second solo album 'Dark Side of the Moon' drops on February 14 KST, and she'll be returning with a darker vibe than what fans have seen from her previous solo release "Snow".



What do you think of Moon Byul's MV teaser?







