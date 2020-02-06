KARD's Somin popped in pink in the latest teaser for "Red Moon".
In her concept teaser video above, Somin stands in a mirrored cube wearing a bright pink dress. "Red Moon" is the title song of KARD's upcoming fourth mini album of the same name that drops on February 10 KST.
What do you think of Somin's "Red Moon" teaser?
KARD's Somin pops in pink in 'Red Moon' teaser video
