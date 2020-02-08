0

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 20 minutes ago

EVERGLOW 'Salute' in dance practice video

EVERGLOW have dropped their dance practice video for "Salute".

EVERGLOW performed "Salute" as the B-side to their title song "Dun Dun", and fans now get to see a choreography practice session. Both tracks are from the girl group's first mini album 'Reminiscence'. 

Check out EVERGLOW's "Salute" dance practice video above and their MV for "Dun Dun" here if you missed it. 

wizone4life211 pts 13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago

Salue is really good🥰🥰

