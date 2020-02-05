KARD drop 'Red Moon' mini album highlight medley

KARD have dropped their album highlight medley for 'Red Moon'.



The above highlight medley for their fourth mini album includes previews of "Go Baby", title song "Red Moon", "Enemy", "Inferno", and "Dumb Litty", and member BM has co-composed 3 of the tracks.



KARD's 'Red Moon' drops on February 10 KST. What do you think of the album highlight medley?







