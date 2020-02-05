14

6

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

KARD drop 'Red Moon' mini album highlight medley

AKP STAFF

KARD have dropped their album highlight medley for 'Red Moon'.

The above highlight medley for their fourth mini album includes previews of "Go Baby", title song "Red Moon", "Enemy", "Inferno", and "Dumb Litty", and member BM has co-composed 3 of the tracks. 

KARD's 'Red Moon' drops on February 10 KST. What do you think of the album highlight medley?



  1. KARD
  2. RED-MOON
1 609 Share 70% Upvoted

0

hakmyeon140 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

ENEMY!!!!

Share
The Boyz
The Boyz awake in 'Reveal' MV teaser
1 hour ago   0   547

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND