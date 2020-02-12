5

3

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BLACK6IX reach the stars in 'Call My Name' MV

AKP STAFF

BLACK6IX have dropped their music video for "Call My Name".

In the MV, the BLACK6IX members reach for the stars and dance against a beautiful aurora. "Call My Name" is the title song of second mini album 'Nice to Meet You', and it's about powering through any darkness with self-confidence.

Watch BLACK6IX's "Call My Name" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

  1. BLACK6IX
  2. CALL MY NAME
0 336 Share 63% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND