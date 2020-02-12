BLACK6IX have dropped their music video for "Call My Name".
In the MV, the BLACK6IX members reach for the stars and dance against a beautiful aurora. "Call My Name" is the title song of second mini album 'Nice to Meet You', and it's about powering through any darkness with self-confidence.
Watch BLACK6IX's "Call My Name" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
5
3
Posted by1 hour ago
BLACK6IX reach the stars in 'Call My Name' MV
BLACK6IX have dropped their music video for "Call My Name".
0 336 Share 63% Upvoted
Log in to comment