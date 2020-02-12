Dream Catcher reveal 'Dystopia : The Tree of Language' story spoiler in sand art

Dream Catcher have revealed a story spoiler for 'Dystopia : The Tree of Language'.
The teaser video tells a fantasy story featuring the Dream Catcher members through sand art. Fans can expect an album highlight medley on February 13 and an MV teaser on the 17th.
Dream Catcher's first full album 'Dystopia: The Tree of Language' drops on February 18 KST.
Dream Catcher have revealed a story spoiler for 'Dystopia : The Tree of Language'.
