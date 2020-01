Project group SuperM sat down with 'The Fader' for an interesting game of 'Would You Rather'!

The 'Would You Rather' questions given included: "Personal photographer 24/7 or Personal DJ 24/7", "SuperM video game or SuperM movie", "Rehearse in a sauna or Eat spicy food before a show", and "Old body w/young mind or Old mind w/young body".

Watch above to see which particular question got the SuperM members heated in argument!