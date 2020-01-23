'Crash Landing On You' co-stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, & more top drama actor brand value rankings for January

From December 22, 2019 through January 23, 2020, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed big data of approximately 50 drama actors and actresses including in participation, media activity, communication, community activity, and more.

According to the Institute, the top drama actors in terms of brand value for the month of January are co-stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin of tvN's 'Crash Landing On You', both earning the 1st and 2nd place spots on this month's rankings with overwhelming points. First, Hyun Bin came out on top with a total of 9,152,460 brand value points. Son Ye Jin followed behind in 2nd place with a total of 7,202,962 points.



In 3rd place came actor Ahn Hyo Seop of ongoing SBS drama 'Dr. Romantic' season 2, while 4th place went to Nam Goong Min of SBS's 'Stove League'. From 5th through 10th place are, in order: Lee Sung Kyung, Park Eun Bin, Han Suk Gyu, Seo Hyun Jin, Jo Yeo Jung, and Kim Jung Hyun.

Check out the full rankings below!