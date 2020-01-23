Kim Jong Min tries to copy the choreography to BTS's 'Fire' and Red Velvet's 'Psycho'

Koyote's Kim Jong Min, Jung Jun Ha, Moon Chun Sik, Yoon Sung Ho, and more appeared as guests on the January 23 broadcast of KBS2's 'Happy Together 4'!

On this episode, singer/dancer Kim Jong Min attempted to showcase a 'cooler' side of him by taking on the challenge of directly copying some modern, idol group dances. Before he got up for the challenge, Kim Jong Min clarified, "The dances from the 90's and the dances that are popular now have totally different lines."

First, when footage from a 90's hit, Clon's "First Love", came on, Kim Jong Min was able to copy the dance right away. However, after that came BTS's "Fire", full of complex 'modern' moves! After BTS came Red Velvet's latest hit "Psycho", again filled with lithe, 'modern' girl group moves.

Watching Kim Jong Min's attempt, the 'Happy Together' MCs bluntly commented, "He can only do old dances", and "He didn't even do anything...". Watch the comical clip from this week's 'Happy Together 4' above!