Ong Seong Wu takes you behind the scenes of 'We Belong' MV

Ong Seong Wu has revealed the making of his music video for "We Belong".



The MV making-of video follows Ong Seong Wu as he poses on set, talks to his fans, and goes through the scenes in his MV. As previously reported, the former Wanna One member is returning solo after the end of the project group, and he's come back with his self-composed digital single "We Belong".



Watch the making of Ong Seong Wu's "We Belong" MV above and the MV here if you missed it.



