Momoland has already reached 10 million views with "Thumbs Up".

The girls released the song on December 30th, and it's already at 10 million views just two days after the release. That makes "Thumbs Up" the girls' 6th video after "BAAM", "Bboom Bboom", the dance practice for "BAAM" and "Bboom Bboom", and "Banana CHACHA" to have over 10 million views.

Congratulations to Momoland.