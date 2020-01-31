Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has revealed a lyric music video for "Drawing Our Moments".
"Drawing Our Moments" is a track from Taeyeon's second album repackage 'Purpose', which featured "Dear Me" as the title song. The lyric MV above features the album's concept photos as well as lyrics about being with someone during hard times.
Watch Taeyeon's "Drawing Our Moments" lyric MV above!
6
2
Posted by59 minutes ago
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon reveals lyric MV for 'Drawing Our Moments'
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has revealed a lyric music video for "Drawing Our Moments".
1 589 Share 75% Upvoted
Log in to comment