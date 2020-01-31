4

Posted 1 hour ago

AB6IX reveal comeback schedule for special album '5NALLY'

AB6IX have revealed the comeback schedule for their special album '5NALLY'.

'5NALLY' will feature special solo songs by each of the AB6IX members, which fans have already gotten a preview of at the group's first solo concert 'AB6IX 1st World Tour [6IXENSE] in Seoul'. As teasers, AB6IX will be releasing individual concept photos for the members, a track list, and 5 music video teasers for every solo song. 


AB6IX's '5NALLY' drops on February 13 KST. Take a look at the full track list below.

  1. AB6IX
  2. 5NALLY
