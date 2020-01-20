TREASURE's Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, & Bang Ye Dam cozy up in comfortable hoodies for 'Editorial vol.2'

TREASURE's Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, and Bang Ye Dam are dressed all cozy and warm for the winter, in their comfortable hoodies, jackets, jeans, and of course, converses!



After wrapping up the group's first round of new, 2020-year profile photos through 'TREASURE Editorial vol.1' last week, YG Entertainment has returned promptly with 'TREASURE Editorial vol.2' for fans eagerly awaiting the rookie group's debut.

You'll have to stay on your toes until YGE drops more information on TREASURE's debut, set for some time in the first half of 2020! In the meantime, enjoy Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, and Bang Ye Dam's new profile cuts below.