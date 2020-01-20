6

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

TREASURE's Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, & Bang Ye Dam cozy up in comfortable hoodies for 'Editorial vol.2'

AKP STAFF

TREASURE's Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, and Bang Ye Dam are dressed all cozy and warm for the winter, in their comfortable hoodies, jackets, jeans, and of course, converses!

After wrapping up the group's first round of new, 2020-year profile photos through 'TREASURE Editorial vol.1' last week, YG Entertainment has returned promptly with 'TREASURE Editorial vol.2' for fans eagerly awaiting the rookie group's debut. 

You'll have to stay on your toes until YGE drops more information on TREASURE's debut, set for some time in the first half of 2020! In the meantime, enjoy Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, and Bang Ye Dam's new profile cuts below. 

  1. Bang Ye Dam
  2. TREASURE
0 412 Share 86% Upvoted
J.Y. Park
JYP Entertainment releases Nizi Project teaser
21 hours ago   7   4,117

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND