Yoo Byung Jae strictly denies that Jeon So Min matches his ideal type on 'Running Man'

On the December 8 episode of SBS's 'Running Man', TV personality Yoo Byung Jae appeared as a guest alongside actresses Kang Han Na, Lee Hee Jin, and Oh My Girl's YooA.

During this broadcast, the 'Running Man' cast members took an interest in Yoo Byung Jae's dating life, and he revealed that he hasn't dated in a few years. Kim Jong Kook then asked Yoo Byung Jae to describe his ideal type, and Yoo Byung Jae replied, "I like the cute-type."

The 'Running Man' cast members quickly pointed out that Jeon So Min was the cute-type, but Yoo Byung Jae didn't seem to think so as he clarified, "Not someone who is cute externally or who has a lot of aegyo, but someone who has a lot of cute flaws."

Jeon So Min said, "I do have a lot of flaws," but Yoo Byung Jae shook his hand and added, "It's more like they try to do their best, but there are still some cute flaws there." Jeon So Min once again raised her hand to indicate that this was her, but Yoo Byung Jae shook his hand immediately yet again! He went on, "How about it's more like they're super cute, but they don't know it."



Even when Jeon So Min continued to argue, "That's me," Yoo Byung Jae simply shut her down with, "No, it's not you noona," causing laughter! Catch the clip from this week's 'Running Man' above.

