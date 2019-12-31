Stray Kids are teasing the next year in their 'Step Out 2020' clip.
In the clip, Stray Kids looked back on their 2019 promotions and gave a preview of their schedule for 2020 starting with their mixtape, first fan meeting, first world tour, first album, season's greetings, and more.
Take a look at Stray Kids' 'Step Out 2020' teaser above!
1
1
Posted by21 minutes ago
Stray Kids tease their next year in 'Step Out 2020' clip
Stray Kids are teasing the next year in their 'Step Out 2020' clip.
0 280 Share 50% Upvoted
Log in to comment