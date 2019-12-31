1

1

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 21 minutes ago

Stray Kids tease their next year in 'Step Out 2020' clip

AKP STAFF

Stray Kids are teasing the next year in their 'Step Out 2020' clip.

In the clip, Stray Kids looked back on their 2019 promotions and gave a preview of their schedule for 2020 starting with their mixtape, first fan meeting, first world tour, first album, season's greetings, and more.

Take a look at Stray Kids' 'Step Out 2020' teaser above! 

  1. Stray Kids
  2. STEP OUT 2020
0 280 Share 50% Upvoted
Lee Hi
Lee Hi to parts ways with YG Entertainment
7 hours ago   75   66,070
SF9
SF9 drop dynamic bracelet in '9lory' trailer
28 minutes ago   1   257
Lee Hi
Lee Hi to parts ways with YG Entertainment
7 hours ago   75   66,070

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND