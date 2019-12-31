Dream Note reveal 'Wish' teaser videos feat. BoNi, Lara & Youi

Dream Note have revealed their teaser videos for "Wish" featuring BoNi, Lara, and Youi!



As previously reported, Dream Note are returning with their third single album 'Dream Wish' in January, and they've been teasing a charming, feminine concept. 'Dream Wish' is set to drop on January 8 KST.



Check out Dream Note's "Wish" MV teasers above and below!



