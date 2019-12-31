1

0

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 16 minutes ago

Dream Note reveal 'Wish' teaser videos feat. BoNi, Lara & Youi

AKP STAFF

Dream Note have revealed their teaser videos for "Wish" featuring BoNiLara, and Youi!

As previously reported, Dream Note are returning with their third single album 'Dream Wish' in January, and they've been teasing a charming, feminine concept. 'Dream Wish' is set to drop on January 8 KST.

Check out Dream Note's "Wish" MV teasers above and below!

  1. Dream Note
  2. WISH
0 81 Share 100% Upvoted
Lee Hi
Lee Hi to parts ways with YG Entertainment
7 hours ago   75   65,958
SF9
SF9 drop dynamic bracelet in '9lory' trailer
26 minutes ago   1   250
Lee Hi
Lee Hi to parts ways with YG Entertainment
7 hours ago   75   65,958

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND