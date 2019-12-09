Son Ye Jin runs through a mine field in a pink jumpsuit in latest preview for 'Crash Landing on You'

tvN's highly-anticipated new romantic comedy 'Crash Landing on You' premieres this weekend!

With less than a week left until its premiere, 'Crash Landing on You' has unveiled a preview for its first episode, where lead actress Son Ye Jin crashes her paraglider in North Korean soil!

In 'Crash Landing on You', Son Ye Jin plays the role of a chaebol heiress Yoon Se Ri, who ends up on North Korean soil due to a paragliding accident. There, she meets a North Korean military officer named Lee Jung Hyuk (played by Hyun Bin), who attempts to hide her from discovery.

Viewers can look forward to the messy beginning of their love story on the first episode of 'Crash Landing on You', premiering this December 14 via tvN as well as 'Netflix'. In the meantime, watch glimpses of Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin escaping danger from mine field after mine field in the drama's latest preview above!

