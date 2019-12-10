Han Ye Seul to leave her MC position on 'Unnies' Salon'

According to MBC on December 10, actress Han Ye Seul has decided to leave her position as the main MC of makeover program 'Unnies' Salon'.

One MBC rep revealed, "Han Ye Seul will be leaving 'Unnies' Salon' in order to focus on her next acting role. Her final broadcast will be on December 16. Model Lee So Ra will take over as the new main MC, beginning with her first recording on December 10."

Meanwhile, MBC's 'Unnies' Salon' invites celebs from various fields wishing for a makeover from their fixed image, as they get a chance to work with experts in hair, makeup, fashion, etc. The program airs every Monday nights at 11:10 PM KST.

