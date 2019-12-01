23

G.Soul changes stage name to Golden; to release new music this month

G.Soul is making a new start under H1GHR MUSIC!

On December 1 KST, the label released a 'new artist' video introducing G.Soul by his new stage name Golden. The R&B singer is seen walking through the graffitied streets of London before his former stage name is seen written across the screen. The name 'G.Soul' crumbles into the name 'Golden' before the video ends with an announcement that he will be releasing new track "Hate Everything" on December 11.

Meanwhile, G.Soul joined H1GHR MUSIC after leaving JYP Entertainment in 2017.

Check out the video above, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback.

Can wait for his comeback!! For me, he is one of the best Korean soloist. Voice like honey.

Golden Child be like:

