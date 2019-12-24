27

9

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

KARD get into holiday spirit with cover of Ariana Grande's 'Santa Tell Me'

AKP STAFF

KARD got into the holiday spirit with their cover of Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me".

In a special video for fans, KARD revealed their in-studio performance of Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me" from her 2013 album 'Christmas Kisses'. Along with the video, the members also left the message, "Hidden KARD. Everyone, please spend a warm year-end time."

Watch KARD's "Santa Tell Me" above, and check out Ariana Grande's original below.

  1. KARD
  2. SANTA TELL ME
  3. ARIANA GRANDE
2 3,621 Share 75% Upvoted

-2

bartkun507 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago
Bravoooo! Sounds great, it's even better than Nayeons version.

Share

1 more reply

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND