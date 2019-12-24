KARD get into holiday spirit with cover of Ariana Grande's 'Santa Tell Me'

KARD got into the holiday spirit with their cover of Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me".
In a special video for fans, KARD revealed their in-studio performance of Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me" from her 2013 album 'Christmas Kisses'. Along with the video, the members also left the message, "Hidden KARD. Everyone, please spend a warm year-end time."
Watch KARD's "Santa Tell Me" above, and check out Ariana Grande's original below.
