F.T. Island's Jaejin to enlist for mandatory military service in January

F.T. Island's Jaejin is enlisting for his mandatory military service in January.



On December 24, FNC Entertainment announced, "Jaejin will be enlisting on January 21, 2020. After going through basic training, he'll serve as an active duty soldier."



Before his official enlistment, Jaejin will be spending time with fans at his '2020 Lee Jae Jin's Dinner Show without Dinner' on January 11, 2020, which will mark his first solo fan meeting since his 2007 debut.



Jaejin is the second F.T. Island member to enlist following Hongki this past September.



In related news, Jaejin renewed his contract with FNC Entertainment alongside Hongki, while Minhwan and Seunghyun left the label.