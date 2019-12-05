Cosmic Girls 'Run to You' with live performance of 'Save Me, Save You'

Cosmic Girls performed their track "Save Me, Save You" for1theK's surprise live performance series 'Run to You'.



Cosmic Girls, who recently made a comeback with "As You Wish", came with a surprise performance of their 2018 song "Save Me, Save You" from their album 'WJ Please?' for hardworking students at an all girls fashion design high school in Segeuru.



Watch the girl group's newly released performance of "Save Me, Save You" above and their full 'Run to You' story below if you missed it!



