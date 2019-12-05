Hit screenwriters 'Hong Sisters' to team up with 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim' PD for new drama

Hit screenwriters Hong Jung Eun and Hong Mi Ran, also known as the 'Hong Sisters', are teaming up with PD Park Joon Hwa for a brand new drama.



Viewers are already excited to hear the three creators are collaborating on a new series. According to reports on December 5, the Hong Sisters are writing a tvN drama titled 'Can This Person Be Translated?', and they're currently working with producing director Park Joon Hwa that's expected to premiere next year.



The Hong Sisters are known as the screenwriters behind popular dramas like 'My Girl', 'You're Beautiful', 'Hwayugi', and 'Hotel Del Luna'. Park Joon Hwa is known for his work as a director who produced dramas like 'Let's Eat' and 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim'.



Stay tuned for updates.