Dara & Park Bom smile in the studio for 'The First Snow' making-of MV

Dara and Park Bom have revealed the 'making version' of the music video for "The First Snow".



In the making-of version of the MV, the former 2NE1 members smile as they record in the studio. As previously reported, "First Snow" is a special holiday duet featuring former 2NE1 members Park Bom and Dara. It's their first ever official duet and second collaboration following Park Bom's "Spring" this past March.



Check out Dara and Park Bom's "The First Snow" MV above and the making-of video below!

