AOA drop choreography practice video for 'Come See Me'

AOA have dropped their choreography practice video for "Come See Me".



In the video, AOA are out of their fierce 'New Moon' concept and into basic black outfits to go over their "Come See Me" choreography. "Come See Me" is the title song of their sixth mini album 'New Moon', and it's about being excited to meet someone in the twilight hours.



Watch AOA's "Come See Me" practice video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.





