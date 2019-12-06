Moon Hee Jun reveals why he married former Crayon Pop member Soyul

22

Moon Hee Jun revealed why he married former Crayon Pop member Soyul.

On the December 6th broadcast of 'Moon Hee Jun's Music Show', DJ Moon Hee Jun commented, "For married couples, you need a surprised event that'll act like a vitamin in your similar day-to-day." 

He continued, "I order chicken in secret for her. She didn't even think about it, and she loves it so much when she suddenly gets a chicken delivery. She likes it more than flowers." As for their adorable baby girl, Moon Hee Jun expressed, "They both like chicken so much that when a chicken delivery comes, my wife enjoys it like she received a delivery package. My wife doesn't like brand name things and doesn't even know about them. That's why I married her."

As previously reported, Moon Hee Jun and Soyul tied the knot in February of 2017.

Violetta1232,066 pts 20 hours ago 6
20 hours ago

That's funny. I thought it was because she was pregnant 🤔

11

eager_beaver1,132 pts 19 hours ago 2
19 hours ago

"My wife doesn't like brand name things and doesn't even know about them. That's why I married her."


So he married her because she's cheap? "Soyul, you're my soulmate because you love to keep the costs down, so let's get married."

