7

1

Variety
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Gong Yoo says he can't watch scary movies + ran for his life out of real fear during every filming for 'Train to Busan'

AKP STAFF

On the December 11 episode of SBS's new talk show 'Because Lee Dong Wook Wants To Talk', actor Gong Yoo recommended some of his favorite movies to viewers including works by Joaquin PhoenixClint Eastwood's 'Gran Torino', and more. 

The talk show's host Lee Dong Wook then pointed out that Gong Yoo did not mention any horror genre films, remarking, "You can't watch scary movies, right?" Gong Yoo laughed and answered, "I hate scary movies. I just can't watch them alone." 

Lee Dong Wook agreed, "I know, I can't watch scary movies either. I've never seen a horror film in theaters in my life." Here, co-MC Jang Do Yeon reminded both Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook that they recently worked on 'horror genre' productions, including 'Train To Busan' and 'Hell Is Other People'. Lee Dong Wook immediately stated that he was okay with being in them as an actor, but Gong Yoo shared, "When I was filming 'Train To Busan', the makeup and costumes were way too real. And even though I knew that these were people wearing makeup, and they're here to play the parts of zombies, I still ran like mad every time we filmed."

He continued, "And then the 'zombies', they would come near me with their makeup and with blood all over themselves. They would come near me and go, 'Gong Yoo...' and I would be so scared, and they would go, 'Can we take a picture together?'." 

  1. Gong Yoo
  2. Lee Dong Wook
2 3,424 Share 88% Upvoted

0

li_xiao_yan43 pts 47 minutes ago 0
47 minutes ago

So pure

Share

-1

diadems-419 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

C'mon now, this guy is an actor. You really expect us to believe his pure, noble, virgin spirit is so untouched by the world that he ran like a child every time he had to act with a guy in zombie makeup?

Cool story bro... mm hmmm.

The guy is an actor meaning it's his job to pretend he's someone he's not in front of a camera so it's not like that job stops when he's doing an interview.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

V
Netizens impressed by BTS V's 5-year glow up
9 hours ago   25   18,282
Yoon Seobin signs with Sublime Artist Agency
13 hours ago   6   2,773

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND