Ailee has revealed her touching music video for her winter ballad "Sweater".
In the MV, people try to move on in life after losing someone they love. "Sweater" is a ballad about wearing someone's sweater when you find yourself missing them.
Listen to Ailee's "Sweater" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
7
1
Posted by1 hour ago
Ailee reveals touching MV for winter ballad 'Sweater'
Ailee has revealed her touching music video for her winter ballad "Sweater".
0 521 Share 88% Upvoted
Log in to comment