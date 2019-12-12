7

Music Video
Ailee reveals touching MV for winter ballad 'Sweater'

Ailee has revealed her touching music video for her winter ballad "Sweater".

In the MV, people try to move on in life after losing someone they love. "Sweater" is a ballad about wearing someone's sweater when you find yourself missing them.

Listen to Ailee's "Sweater" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

