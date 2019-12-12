Cosmic Girls' Dawon to take hiatus due to anxiety disorder

Cosmic Girls' Dawon will be taking a hiatus due to an anxiety disorder.



On December 12, Starship Entertainment released a statement explaining Dawon will be taking a rest from all Cosmic Girls' promotions after being diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. The label stated, "Cosmic Girls' member Dawon recently complained of suffering symptoms of mental anxiety, and she visited the hospital for an accurate diagnosis and received an exam and treatment. The results of the examination was an anxiety disorder, and her promotions with Cosmic Girls have been temporarily halted."



Starship confirmed Dawon will be taking a rest, and the Cosmic Girls will promote as 9 members for now.



In other news, Cosmic Girls made their comeback with "As You Wish" last month.



