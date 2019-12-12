5

Music Video
Brand New Music's rap and R&B artists drop MV for collab track 'Look Good'

Brand New Music's rap and R&B artists have dropped the music video for their collab track "Look Good"!

Labelmates Bumkey, Yang Da Il, KittiB, Kanto, Kebee, GREE, Yenjamin, and Vincent Blue are the voices behind the winter project track "Look Good". The song is composed by Kebee, Fixman, and Tenjo and written by Kebee, Bumkey, Kanto, KittiB, GREE, and Yenjamin, and it's about someone you have chemistry with being by your side.

What do you think of "Look Good"?

  1. Bumkey
  2. Kanto
  3. KittiB
  4. MC GREE
  5. Yang Da Il
  6. KEBEE
  7. YENJAMIN
  8. VINCENT BLUE
  9. LOOK GOOD
