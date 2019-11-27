3

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF

Park Ji Hoon reveals track list for upcoming mini album '360'

AKP STAFF

Park Ji Hoon revealed the track list for his upcoming mini album '360'.

The teaser image below reveals Park Ji Hoon is returning with his title song "360" as well as "I Am", "Whistle", "Hurricane", "Casiopea", "Still Love U", and "Weird". As previously reported, '360' is the singer's second mini album, which drops on December 4 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on Park Ji Hoon's '360'!

