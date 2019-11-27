TXT's Hueningkai splits in half in 'Angel or Devil' teaser video

TXT's Hueningkai split in half in his teaser video for "Angel or Devil".



In the teaser video, Hueningkai takes on both an angel and devil persona and eventually splits into two. As previously reported, "Angel or Devil" is a track on TXT's recent album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic', which featured "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)" as the title song, and it looks like fans can expect a music video.



Stay tuned for more from TXT, and watch Beomgyu's teaser video here and Yeonjun's teaser here if you missed them.