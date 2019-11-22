FNC Entertainment reveals plans for artists and upcoming boy group + sells SM Life Design Group shares

FNC Entertainment has revealed plans for label artists and an upcoming boy group.



On November 21, FNC Entertainment updated fans on what they can expect from their artists. Following his military discharge, CNBLUE's Yonghwa will be gearing up for a concert, overseas fan meetings, and an Asian tour concert. After their run on Mnet's 'Queendom', AOA will promote their new album 'New Moon' and continue more activities.



SF9 will be performing at larger concert venues due to growing popularity overseas, and rookie girl group Cherry Bullet are preparing to release an album next year and promote overseas. A brand new male idol group is also in the works, and they're expected to debut next year.



FNC Entertainment also revealed the sale of its 8,160,308 shares (18.12%) of SM Life Design Group, which the label was formerly the second largest shareholder of in a collaboration with SM Entertainment. From the sale, FNC Entertainment has brought in 23.5 billion Won ($19,937,050 USD) in assets for the label.



